Kaala: Rajinikanth leaves to USA before completing the Pa Ranjith film

Rajinikanth has gone to the US for a regular medical checkup. Rajinikanth has gone to the US for a regular medical checkup.

Superstar Rajinikanth has left for the US for a medical checkup, a source said. “Rajini sir left to the US with his daughter Aishwarya last night (Wednesday). He has gone for a regular medical checkup. They will be back in mid-July,” a source close to the actor told IANS. The source clarified that Rajinikanth is “absolutely fine”.

He has completed the first schedule shooting of his upcoming Tamil film, Kaala. The 67-year-old will return to the sets of Kaala, in which he plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster, in July. Kaala reunites Rajinikanth and Kabali director Pa. Ranjith. The film, which also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by actor-producer Dhanush. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who will be seen as a ruthless, conniving politician, plays the antagonist. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is creating waves with its marketing ideas. The filmmakers have made an hot air balloon that features life size images of the lead stars superstar Rajini and Akshay Kumar. The balloon has finally made it to the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles, California. Raju Mahalingam of Lyca Productions posted a picture of the hot air balloon flying magnificently near the iconic sign. The team had announced earlier that the testing of the balloon was complete and they were waiting for the weather clearance.

Earlier, the team had also released a video, which spoke about the time and effort that has gone into making this idea a reality. About 600 man hours have been spent in the making of this balloon, which has used 12 kilometers of thread.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App