Junior NTR’s look leaked from his next film and it looks super scary

Junior NTR’s upcoming film Jai Luvkusa can easily be tagged as one of the most awaited films of the year after his previous films like Janata Garage and Nannaku Prematho. The actor, for the first time, would be portraying three characters on screen. However, way ahead of the official release of Junior NTR’s look from the film, fans have come across a mask, (a scary one at that), which is said to be one of the looks of NTR’s character. The picture has gone viral, sending his fans into a celebratory mood. The look that is doing the rounds is rumoured to be the prosthetic mask he will be wearing in the film.

For one of Junior NTR’s characters, international make-up artist Vance Hartwell was brought on board. In February, when Hartwell was in Hyderabad, he took the measurement for a facial mask for the actor. The makers had said in a statement that it was the first time in his career that Junior NTR will be seen using prosthetic. Hartwell joined the sets earlier this month when the project started rolling. Produced by NTR Arts, the film also stars Raashi Khanna as one of the leading ladies. Hamsa Nandini has been finalised to play a cameo in the film.

Check out the mask:

The film is being directed by Junior NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram in association with Bobby. The actor-filmmaker in an interview said, “I am delighted to produce my brother’s 27th film under our home banner, NTR Arts. This big budget project will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR.”

