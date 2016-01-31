Latest News

Jr. NTR’s ‘Nannaku Prematho’ joins Rs.50 crore club

Jr. NTR's "Nannaku Prematho" has managed to earn over Rs.50 crore in the worldwide ticket window in just two weeks.

By: IANS | Chennai | Published: January 31, 2016 4:31 pm
Actor Jr. NTR’s Telugu outing “Nannaku Prematho”, despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, has managed to earn over Rs.50 crore in the worldwide ticket window in just two weeks.

“We are really happy that the film has entered the Rs.50 crore club. It’s doing really well at the box-office, especially in the US. I’m glad audiences have accepted a novel attempt. I can’t thank them enough,” film producer B.V.S.N. Prasad told IANS.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad in important roles.

Prasad hopes the film will soon enter the Rs.100 crore club. “The way it’s performing, it’s most likely to rake in over Rs.100 crore very soon,” he said.

  1. S
    subhan
    Jan 31, 2016 at 3:16 pm
    Supper calection
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. K
      kiran dosuri
      Feb 1, 2016 at 8:49 am
      super collections ntr is tollywood talyva
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. K
        kiran dosuri
        Feb 1, 2016 at 8:48 am
        very heart full move is really nice ntr dance super tollywood talayva
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. B
          babu
          Jan 31, 2016 at 5:04 pm
          5
          (0)(0)
          Reply
