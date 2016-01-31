Jr. NTR’s ‘Nannaku Prematho’ joins Rs.50 crore club

Jr. NTR’s “Nannaku Prematho” has managed to earn over Rs.50 crore in the worldwide ticket window in just two weeks. Jr. NTR’s “Nannaku Prematho” has managed to earn over Rs.50 crore in the worldwide ticket window in just two weeks.

Actor Jr. NTR’s Telugu outing “Nannaku Prematho”, despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, has managed to earn over Rs.50 crore in the worldwide ticket window in just two weeks.

“We are really happy that the film has entered the Rs.50 crore club. It’s doing really well at the box-office, especially in the US. I’m glad audiences have accepted a novel attempt. I can’t thank them enough,” film producer B.V.S.N. Prasad told IANS.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad in important roles.

Prasad hopes the film will soon enter the Rs.100 crore club. “The way it’s performing, it’s most likely to rake in over Rs.100 crore very soon,” he said.

