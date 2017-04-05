JR NTR’s Rama Navami gift to fans: Jai Lava Kusa is his next, motion poster revealed

Junior NTR announced his next film Jai Lava Kusa, shared motion poster with fans. Junior NTR announced his next film Jai Lava Kusa, shared motion poster with fans.

NTR27 finally has a name and it is officially called Jai Lava Kusa. On the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, the makers revealed the motion poster and the title of the film that is among the most awaited in the Telugu industry. Jr NTR is riding on a success wave and he has given the script and scale of Jai Lava Kusa a lot of thought before signing on the dotted line. To be directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, the film also stars Raashi Khanna as one of the leading ladies.

The film has started rolling and is likely to release in August. The director shared the news about logo launch of the film on Twitter and wrote, “We are excited about #NTR27LogoLaunch, What about u ? :) Stay tuned…@tarak9999 …” The film will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. The motion poster of its logo was released on the official YouTube channel of the production house on April 4. Junior NTR shared the link to the video and tweeted: “Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI.And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusa.”

Check out Jai Luva Kusa motion poster:

NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

It was heard that Bobby’s story was not an easy pick for Tarak. The actor signed the film three months after his last blockbuster Janatha Garage released. While he also read a script sent by Ala Modalaindi fame director Anil Ravipudi, he was impressed with Bobby’s storyline and hence, gave him a nod.

