Jai Lava Kusa: Jr NTR’s introductory song ‘Ravana’ leaked online

Jai Lava Kusa will release on September 21 this year. Jai Lava Kusa will release on September 21 this year.

Jr NTR’s next project Jai Lava Kusa can be easily tagged as the much-awaited project of the year. However, it seems the journey of the film is not going to be an easy one. After the looks of Jr NTR were leaked online, the introductory song of Tarak’s character Jai has also been leaked and is going viral on the social media. The song, which has been sung and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is called Raavana, and narrates Jai’s (one of Jr NTR’s character) beliefs.

The film was recently embroiled in trouble when stills and footage from the film had leaked. The filmmakers had requested fans to not share the leaked videos and images and also filed a complaint to find the culprit. The officials were successful and identified the culprits, and one of them (Ganesh) was arrested and the investigation is underway. Now, it is to be seen if the Raavana song that is doing the rounds on social media, is an original score from the film and if any action would be taken against the leak.

The teaser of Tarak’s first character has received immense praise not only from the actor’s fans but also his contemporaries. In fact, within just 24 hours, the teaser crossed 7.5 million views on Facebook and YouTube. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli seemed extremely impressed with how the actor had begun promoting his films. He took to Twitter and wrote, “THIS is how you start the publicity of a film…Just WOW.”

The film, has been directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra) and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd