Jai Lava Kusa: Jr NTR in Lava Kumar avatar is all hearts. See photo

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa has been keeping his fans on toes. Ever since the makers announced that the actor would play a triple role and don different looks for all three, the fans are agog to know how the film will turn out to be. When the actor shared the first look of Jai from the film, his fans were all praise as Jr NTR has hardly been seen in such a strong and negative role. Now the actor has shared Lava’s first look, which has made us even more excited because of the difference between the two characters – Jai and Lava.

Jr NTR took to Twitter and share this much talked about first look, which is already going viral on social media. Going by the look, we can say if Jai is equivalent to Ravana then Lava is Ram with a smile that can instantly make you a fangirl or a fanboy. Lava Kumar looks like a lover boy character, which is not new for Jr NTR because he has been doing similar roles in the past. But nothing can be said about Lava Kumar till the teaser of the character comes out.

But we are excited to witness how the actor would carry three different roles in one film!

Recently, the introductory song of Tarak’s character Jai has also been leaked and is going viral on the social media. The song, which has been sung and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is called Ravana and narrates Jai’s (one of Jr NTR’s character) beliefs.

The film has been directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra) and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles.

