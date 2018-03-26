Ashutosh Gowariker gives the first clap for Jackie Shroff’s Gujarati debut Ventilator

Jackie Shroff to play Ashutosh Gowariker’s character in Ventilator’s Gujarati remake. Jackie Shroff to play Ashutosh Gowariker’s character in Ventilator’s Gujarati remake.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has embarked on a new journey in his acting career. The actor is set to make his Gujarati debut with Ventilator, a remake of a Marathi film with the same title. Jackie took to Twitter and wrote, “Finally after 40 years getting to do a gujrati film #Ventilator. Hope I do justice to the character played by @AshGowariker”. He would be playing Ashutosh Gowariker’s character from the original, which was produced under the banner of Priyanka Chopra – Purple Pebble Pictures. Ashutosh gave the first clap for the Gujarati film.

Directed by debutant Umang Vyas, the adaptation is written by acclaimed scriptwriter Niren Bhatt, who has previously worked on the National Award-winning thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju, Umesh Shukla’s All Is Well and the Salman Khan’s upcoming production venture, Loveratri. Karan Vyas has co-written the script which also features well known Gujarati film and theatre artistes.

The shoot of the film commenced on March 23. The Mahurat shot was taken at Goregaon’s Film City Studio in the presence of the lead cast and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and director Rajesh Mapuskar.

After filming certain sequences in Mumbai, the cast will move to Ahmedabad to shoot the rest of the film. Jackie shared his excitement on being a part of the Gujarati Ventilator and said he wishes to work in other languages too.

The original film had received much praise and appreciation from filmmakers across the country. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had written in her review, “The movie does not have a well-knitted story-line but the portrayal of the individual mindset of Kamerkar’s relatives who visit him and their relationship with each other build up the base of the movie.”

The Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator won three awards at the 64th National Film Awards – Best Director, Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

