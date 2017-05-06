It’s a dream come true to work with Prabhu Deva: Sayyeshaa Saigal

Sayyeshaa Sagal says she pulled off a challenging move in the song in a single take and stunned Prabhu Deva with her dancing skills. Sayyeshaa Sagal says she pulled off a challenging move in the song in a single take and stunned Prabhu Deva with her dancing skills.

Shivaay actress Sayyeshaa’s introduction song Damn Damn in her debut Tamil movie Vanamagan has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva and she says it’s a dream come true to work with him.

“I never knew that Prabhu Deva would choreograph my intro song. Of late, he has not choreographed any songs. He had apparently watched one of my dance videos and liked it. He had told director Vijay that he wouldn’t mind choreographing my song. It’s a dream come true to work with him,” Sayyeshaa told PTI. The 19-year-old actress says she pulled off a challenging move in the song in a single take and stunned Prabhu Deva with her dancing skills.

“There was a particular movement in the song which he has not given to anyone in the last two decades of his career because it was very challenging. He had performed that move for one of his songs in the ’90s.

“When he gave me that step, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it. But, I pulled it off in a single take. Prabhu master complimented me. It was a memorable moment,” recalls Sayyeshaa.

Dancing has always been her first love and Sayyeshaa says she has been practicing various dance forms since she was nine years old.

“I started training since I was nine years old and have done about some eight to nine forms of dancing. But I mainly used to do a lot of Latin American styles like Samba, Rhumba, and Cha-Cha. I have a great passion for dancing.”

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Vijay, Vanamagan has Jayam’ Ravi in the lead role and is scheduled for release on May 19.

Sayyeshaa says Vijay knows how to launch a newcomer and has provided her a perfect launch pad in Tamil with Vanamagan.

“Vijay has given me an excellent presentation in the film. He was so caring and protective. He treated me like his own family on set.

“Although he was very particular about what he wants, he always gave me an opportunity to do what I want. He knew that dancing is my forte and he made sure he introduced me properly with a song for me in the film.”

In the film, Sayyeshaa plays a city girl and is completely opposite to Jayam’ Ravi’s role of a tribal.

“That’s what makes the film interesting. I liked how Vijay dealt with materialistic values and human emotions inthe screenplay. Whether it is anger, love or happiness, I got an opportunity to express a lot with my role.”

Sayyeshaa has also been signed to play the female lead in Tamil film Karuppu Raja Vella Raja, which marks the comeback of Prabhu Deva as a director in Tamil movies six years after his last outing Vedi.

The project, which also stars Tamil actors Vishal and Karthi, will commence shooting from June.

“Both Karthi and Vishal are excellent actors. I’m really happy to be paired with both of them in the film under Prabhu sir’s direction. I’m eagerly looking forward to start shooting.

