It is a wrap for the France schedule of Queen remakes

Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan are shooting for Queen remake in four different languages. Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan are shooting for Queen remake in four different languages.

The makers of Queen Remake have wrapped up their France schedule for all four versions of the film: Butterfly (Kannada), Queen Once Again (Telugu), Paris Paris (Tamil) and Zam Zam (Malayalam). The films were shot in the beautiful beachside town of Fréjuz, located in the South of France amid cold climatic conditions. In the first time in Indian cinema history, four films are being made at the same time. A universal story, Kangana Ranaut’s film is being made with different actresses to lend authenticity to the language. The projects are being bankrolled by Mediente.

Commenting on the projects Parul Yadav, the lead in Kannada and co-producer stated, “I loved that the protagonist elevates herself with each step she takes while staying real and funny. The idea of a south remake cropped up as I walked out of the theater the day I watched it. It has taken us a while to plan the four remakes and I’m excited to be co-producing this important film”.

The Telugu remake has Tamannaah Bhatia playing the lead. The Swing Zara actor said, “Queen was a different film from the word go; the essence of which was a sense of humour in every situation in life. I wished this film would be made in the south, because it has that kind of potential. I am glad to be part of one version. I am in love with France. It is a dream place to shoot at and a dream film to shoot”.

The universal factor of the story is what led to Kajal being part of the Tamil remake that is titled Paris Paris. “Heartbreaks are very common. I love the underlying emotions that come across in the scenes. I am glad that talented actresses are playing this role in different versions and taking this story to more people”, said Kajal Aggarwal.

See photos and videos:

Manjima Mohan who is returning to Mollywood with the Malayalam version Zam Zam, added that while the core story might be the same, each remake has been treated differently. “In addition to the expectations that people have from all the four remakes of Queen, there are expectations about what we four actresses bring to the table. We have added interesting nuances to each of our characters that will relate to people in our states. The story will continue to inspire too”.

The makers of the film have roped in highly acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi for the music of all four films. Talking about the project, Amit has assured that the music will not be the same. “I began working on this project recently. While it is too early to comment on the music, it won’t be the same as the original. The music will be influenced by the languages,” he said.

