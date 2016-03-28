It is a triple joy: Dhanush on National awards for ‘Visaranai’

“Three awards for ‘Visaranai’ mean triple the joy and I am duty bound to thank (the film’s) director Vetrimaran,” he said in a statement here. “Three awards for ‘Visaranai’ mean triple the joy and I am duty bound to thank (the film’s) director Vetrimaran,” he said in a statement here.

With his production venture “Visaranai” bagging three National Awards including best Tamil film, Tamil film star Dhanush today said the joy was “triple.”

Actor-director Samuthirakani, who made the super hit “Nadodigal”, bagged the best supporting actor award for his role in “Visaranai”, while the thriller also won best editing award for late TE Kishore.

Dhanush, himself a National Award winner, said he was sure the film would earn a ‘special place’ when he took up the venture, adding Tamil audiences will accept such ‘creations’ and that he was encouraged to support more such efforts.

‘Visaranai’, based on M Chandrakumar’s novel ‘Lock Up’, has already received international accolades. 63rd National Film Awards: Top acting honours for Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut

