Initially wasn’t sure if we could pull off Kaashmora: Karthi Sivakumar

Actor Karthi Sivakumar says he wasn’t even sure two years ago if his much-awaited Tamil film “Kaashmora” would even hit the screens given its huge budget.

The movie is set to release on Diwali next month.

“It’s a multi-genre film. It’s got adventure, action, horror, comedy. The film, when it came up, it was a huge budgeted film, and I was wondering whether we could even pull it off,” Karthi told PTI.

“But I was so glad that we had a team, which was very committed for two years, they stuck to the project, they pulled it through,” he said.

“Kaashmora” is written and directed by Gokul and also stars Nayantara and Sri Divya in the lead roles.

Karthi is playing two characters in the film and the actor said he enjoyed every bit of both the roles.

“It is a very entertaining film. There are two kinds of characters and different style of performance to it. I really enjoyed playing those characters in the film. It was very exciting for me. Ever since I looked at the script, I was raring to go and shoot the film,” Karthi said.

“It was challenging because there was period attached to it, and we had to do something which is not resembling anything else. That way interesting and challenging.”

Karthi, who was here for the launch of new BRU Roast and Ground coffee, of which he is the brand ambassador, also said he is now open to doing Hindi films, unlike in the past, and is presently evaluating an “exciting script”.

“I have got one or two offers. It’s in a very nascent stage, right now. Let’s see, If it turns out, I might try. Earlier, I used to say I don’t want to go to Bollywood (which is not the case now). I am not thinking of staying there (in Bollywood), or anything, but looking at opportunities of doing something which might be interesting. This particular script seems to be interesting.”

Karthi, who also did a Telugu film “Oopiri”, said he agreed to do so to take up the challenge of acting in a language which he was not comfortable and he really enjoyed it.

“That way I am really open to doing films in different languages as long as script is very interesting,” he said.

Karthi added he got a couple of offers for Kannada and Malayalam movies but did not take them up because they were not promising and interesting and not “worthy enough” for the extra effort that he would have to make to learn those languages.

But he hastened to add that he would certainly experiment in different languages.

Karthi, who worked as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam in “Aayutha Ezhuthu” nearly a decade ago, said he does

not intend to get behind the camera again anytime soon.

“That’s how I started (direction, not acting), the way I look at, you need to be writer-director to be in the South. You should be able to write your own stories to make it and writing seems to be my weakest point.

“Unless I start reading more and writing, I don’t have a story to make. And, I seem to be enjoying acting too. So, I am not thinking of direction anytime soon,” he added.

