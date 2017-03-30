IIFA Utsavam: Complete winner’s list

Junior NTR won the Best Actor Award Male for Janatha Garage. Junior NTR won the Best Actor Award Male for Janatha Garage.

Some of most well-known stars from all the four south Indian film industries gathered at Hyderabad for the IIFA Utsavam. Kannada film industry’s veteran actor, V Ravichandran, in fact, performed on the stage for the first time. There were also performances by stars like Venkatesh, Jiiva, Akhara Haasan and others. The trailer for Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan was also released at the event. Kirik Party swept most of the awards under nominations in the Kannada industry, while Charlie in Malayalam took a majority of the awards home. Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage also won many of the categories in which the film was nominated. The Tamil film nominations was a bag of mix and match as multiple films like Irudhi Suttru, Theri, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Achcham Yenbadu Madamaiada won different awards.

Also read | IIFA Utsavam 2017: Rana Daggubati to host, stage set for grand show

Tamil Cinema

Best Actor: R. Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Actress: Ritika Singh (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Director: Atlee (Theri)

Best Actor in Comedy Role: R Balaji (Naanum Rowdy Dhaan)

Best Supporting Actor: Nagarjuna (Thozha)

Best Supporting Role Female: Baby Nainika (Theri)

Best Playback Singer Female: Neeti Mohan (Naanum Rowdy Dhaan)

Best Playback Singer Male: Anirudh Ravichander (Naanum Rowdy Dhaan)

Best Music Direction: A R Rahman (Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada)

Malayalam Cinema

Best Actor: Dulquer Salman (Charlie)

Best Actress: Rajisha Vijayan (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Best Director: Martin Prakkat (Charlie)

Best Story: Unni R (Charlie)

Best Actor in a comic Role: Soubin Shahir (Charlie)

Best Supporting Role Female: Aparna Gopinath (Charlie)

Best Supporting Role Male: Rajeevi Ravi (Kammatipaadam)

Best Film: Puli Murugan

Best Playback Singer Female: Sreya Jayadeep (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Playback Singer Male: Vijay Yesudas (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Music Direction: Gopi Sunder (Charlie)

Telugu Cinema

Best Actor: Jr NTR (Janatha Garage)

Best Actress: Samantha Ruth Prabhu (A Aa)

Best Director: Siva Koratala (Janatha Garage)

Best Actor in a comic Role: Priyadarshi (Pellichoopulu)

Best Supporting Role Female: Anupama Parameshwaran (Premam)

Best Supporting Role Male: Allu Arjun (Rudhramadevi)

Best Film: Janatha Garage

Best Playback Singer Female: Geetha (Janatha Garage)

Best Playback Singer Male: Hari Charan (Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha )

Best Music Direction: Devi Sri Prasad (Janatha Garage)

Kannada Cinema

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Kirik Party)

Best Actress: Parul Yadav (Killing Veerappan)

Best Director: Pawan Kumar (U-Turn)

Best Story: Pawan Kumar (U-Turn)

Best Supporting Role Female: Aparna Gopinath (Charlie)

Best Supporting Role Male: Rajeevi Ravi (Kammatipaadam)

Best Playback Singer Female: Geetha (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Playback Singer Male: Vijay Prakash (Kirik Party)

Best Music Direction: B Ajaneesh Loknath (Kirik Party)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd