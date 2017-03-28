IIFA Utsavam 2017: Rana Daggubati to host, stage set for grand show

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati to host IIFA Utsavam 2017 Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati to host IIFA Utsavam 2017

Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati will be hosting the second edition of IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event was flagged off on Monday by popular south Indian actors, including Rana, Nani and Raai Laxmi. The who’s who of the south Indian film industry, comprising Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is expected to attend the award show. Superstars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal among others are expected to grace the show. The two-day event will begin on Tuesday evening at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. On day one, the talents and best works of Tamil and Malayalam film industries will be recognised with awards at the show, which will be hosted by Rana, Shiva, Tini Tom and Pearle Maaney. On the second and final day, Rana, Nani, Akul Balaji and Meghana Gaonkar will anchor the event, where awards to Telugu and Kannada actors and filmmakers will be distributed.

“IIFA Utsavam is a unique endeavour that raises South Indian cinema to a global platform, allowing the immense talent of the South to be admired universally. I am excited to host the IIFA Utsavam 2017 in Hyderabad and share the stage with some of the most successful actors and technicians from our film industry,” Rana said in a statement. “I’m certain that IIFA Utsavam will surpass your expectations this year,” he added.

The gorgeous @ihansika about the magic to be unveiled this evening. #IIFAUtsavam pic.twitter.com/gjT0OuJZEe — IIFA Utsavam (@IIFAUtsavam) March 28, 2017

Malayalam music director Gopi Sundar said that he was really happy about his nomination at the IIFA Utsavam and requested his fans to pray for him to win the award for the best music director. The two-day film event will also see performances by actors like Hansika Motwani, Raai Laxmi, Akshara Haasan, Raashi Khanna among others. Hansika, who will be participating in the event for the first time, said that she was very excited. “I will be performing at the IIFA Utsavam and I’m extremely excited as it is my first year. I think I have the longest act. There is a lot of pressure on me but I’m excited. I really hope everyone likes it,” she said in a video message posted on IIFA Utsavam‏ Twitter handle.

