I am not overtly active on social media: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal launched her personalised app. Kajal Aggarwal launched her personalised app.

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal, who launched her personalised app on Saturday, said she is not very active on social media and that she loves the mobile app where she can interact with her fans directly.

Designed by EscapeX, a New York-based company, the app offers Kajal’s fans various exclusive customised content and details about her personal and professional life.

Asked about what is so special about this app, Kajal told media here, “This is a platform where my fans can directly get in touch with me and talk to me by downloading the app. I am not overtly active on various social media platforms. If I am working on a film, I can talk about that, otherwise I have a life.

“On the other hand, through this app, apart from putting status and pictures that we do on Facebook, Instagram — fans can ask me anything that I can answer. I will also play some contest to choose my biggest fan! It’s lot more interactive than social media,” the actress said.

Admitting the fact that over exposure of social media and not drawing the line between social and personal life can crate problems in the life of celebrities, Kajal said, “I am not afraid of trolls but on social media, when we put out any statement, if it is misconstrued, we should immediately clarify, to avoid such unpleasant situation.”

See Kajal Aggarwal’s pics from her personalised app’s launch:

Starting her career in 2004 with the Bollywood film “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…” Kajal acted in various Tamil and Telugu films apart from working with Ajay Devgan in “Singham”, Akshay Kumar in “Special 26” and Randeep Hooda in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now