Huma Qureshi not paired with Rajinikanth in Kaala

Huma Qureshi is making her Tamil cinema debut with upcoming gangster drama Kaala. Huma Qureshi is making her Tamil cinema debut with upcoming gangster drama Kaala.

Huma Qureshi, who is making her Tamil cinema debut with upcoming gangster drama Kaala, will not be seen playing superstar Rajinikanth’s heroine in the film, an informed source said. “Huma is not playing Rajini sir’s love interest in the film. Actress Easwari Rao plays his pair, while Huma will be seen in a pivotal role,” the source from the film’s unit told IANS.

In the Pa. Ranjith-directed film, Huma plays a character called Zareena. “Huma helps Rajinikanth take on Nana Patekar, who plays a ruthless politician. Contrary to rumours, she doesn’t play his pair,” the source added.

In “Kaala”, Rajinikanth plays a slum lord-turned-gangster and it’s his second successive collaboration with director Ranjith after last year’s “Kabali”. The film’s first schedule will be shot here for 40 days.The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen. Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in Kaala, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith.

The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars veteran Bollywood actor, Nana Patekar. The makers of the film confirmed the news and also said that he will be having a pivotal role in the Tamil film. The movie also has stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the tunes.

The Tamil movie is a gangster drama set in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. It revolves around the life of Karikalan, the don that is being played by Rajnikanth. The film is based on fictional events. Rajnikanth will play the role of Karikalan, who has escaped from Tirunelveli and reaches Mumbai. In the sprawling slums of Dharavi, the young boy soon establishes himself as a powerful don. Nana Patekar, an accomplished Marathi and Hindi actor, is likely to have a strong role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App