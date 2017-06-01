Huma Qureshi in work mode for Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, see photo

In the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, Huma Qureshi plays a Muslim character. In the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, Huma Qureshi plays a Muslim character.

Huma Qureshiis all set to make her Tamil debut with upcoming film Kaala, says she is slowly becoming the character she essays in the Rajinikanth-starrer. In Kaala, Huma plays a Muslim character called Zareena. The actor shared a glimpse of her scripts and wrote along. “Prep Mode on #Kaala .. Slowly becoming #Zareena #workinghard Blessed.”

The film’s first schedule will be shot here for 40 days.The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen. Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in Kaala, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith.

The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars veteran Bollywood actor, Nana Patekar. The makers of the film confirmed the news and also said that he will be having a pivotal role in the Tamil film. The movie also has stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil.

Check the latest post by Kaala actor Huma Qureshi:

The Tamil movie is a gangster drama set in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. It revolves around the life of Karikalan, the don that is being played by Rajnikanth. The film is based on fictional events. Rajnikanth will play the role of Karikalan, who has escaped from Tirunelveli and reaches Mumbai. In the sprawling slums of Dharavi, the young boy soon establishes himself as a powerful don. Nana Patekar, an accomplished Marathi and Hindi actor, is likely to have a strong role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd