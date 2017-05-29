Hrithik Roshan returns as Krrish in Hrudayantar but has no dialogues

Hrithik Roshan and his Krrish avatar are doing a cameo in Hrudayantar | Express photo by Partha Paul. Hrithik Roshan and his Krrish avatar are doing a cameo in Hrudayantar | Express photo by Partha Paul.

Hrithik Roshan is going all out to support Marathi films, starting with Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar. This Marathi emotional drama film is close to Hrithik Roshan’s heart and, according to him, the film touches one’s heart in more ways than one. The Krrish actor said: “Hrudayantar for me is more than just a movie. It is hope, aspirations, dream, heartbreak, courage, strength, happiness, sorrow, and love; basically, a mix of every emotion that can be felt by a human being.”

Hrithik Roshan and his Krrish avatar are doing a cameo in the film on which the superstar said, “I’m thankful for the experience of working with some of the finest actors. I am playing a very small part in a very very big film (Hrudayantar). I wish I had Marathi dialogue in the scenes I worked on. I would have wanted to understand, rehearse and learn. But the part that I have done in the film is so beautiful, so well expressed without saying a single word. So it didn’t need any dialogue, unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to brush up my Marathi.”

Now that Hrithik has loved Hrudayantar, is there a chance that Hrithik would be venturing into the Marathi film industry like other Bollywood stars. Salman Khan has also been involved in Mahesh Manjrekar ‘s film FU (Fun Unlimited). On this, Hrithik said, “This film has been so amazing, I think it is going to be difficult for someone else to impress me as much as Vikram has, so let’s see.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan: No heroine finalised for Krrish 4 yet

Keeping acting in Marathi movies aside, Hrithik looks quite excited to be a part of a Marathi film as a producer. He said, “If something affects me as much as this film has, then definitely I will like to produce a film.” Since Krrish figurine is shown in the film, Hrithik was asked about the developments on Krrish 4, which was announced in April this year. “We are still working on the script right now, we have not reached that stage yet,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd