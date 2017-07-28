Here is Dulquer Salmaan’s look as Gemini Ganesan in the Savitri biopic. See photo

Dulquer Salmaan’s look as Gemini Ganesan from the upcoming Savitri biopic was released today. Dulquer Salmaan’s look as Gemini Ganesan from the upcoming Savitri biopic was released today.

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the makers of the bilingual film based on the life of veteran actor Savitri revealed Dulquer Salmaan’s look in the film. The movie, which is titled Mahanati in Telugu and Nadigai Thilagam in Tamil, also stars Keerthy Suresh playing the role of Savitri and Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a pivotal role. Dulquer will be see in the role of actor Gemini Ganesan in the film. The look that was released had Gemini Ganesan’s quote – “What if we have only one life to live?” was featured on the black and white photo.

Gemini Ganesan’s personal life was controversial, especially when his marriage to Savitri was kept a secret for about three years according to reports. It will surely be exciting to see the young star try to become the “kadhal mannan” (Lover boy) of Tamil cinema. Dulquar, who was excited about his look took to Twitter and wrote, “Such a lovely surprise from Team #Mahanati!! Thanks Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, the wonderful Ashwini Garu and everyone from the film!!”

His co-star Keerthy also took to Twitter to wish the star and wrote, “Happy Birthday #Gemini! @dulQuer – Savithri 😊👍.”

Such a lovely surprise from Team #Mahanati !! Thanks Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, the wonderful Ashwini Garu and everyone from the film !! pic.twitter.com/w4tK09xY3e — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2017

Dulquer has also been posting interesting updates from the sets of the film on his official Instagram account. He shared a picture of the headlights of a Jaguar Mark IV and wrote, “Peekaboo! #shootnights #jaguarmk4 #lucas #reflectioninchrome #lovemyjob #livinginthe50sand60s #mahanati.” He also shared a video of an interesting toy and captioned it, “They clearly don’t make Toys like they used to! How clever is this? #nostalgia #periodfilms #periodprops #lovemyjob #toys #nevertooold #shouldgetboothis”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film follows the life of actor, director, producer and singer Savitri who starred in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

