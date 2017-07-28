Latest News

Here is Dulquer Salmaan’s look as Gemini Ganesan in the Savitri biopic. See photo

Dulquer Salmaan plays Gemini Ganesan in the upcoming bilingual film based on veteran actor Savitri's life. He is styled just like Gemini Ganesan, and he dons wavy hair and moustache just like the star did. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a pivotal role.

Written by Priyanka Sundar | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017
On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the makers of the bilingual film based on the life of veteran actor Savitri revealed Dulquer Salmaan’s look in the film. The movie, which is titled Mahanati in Telugu and Nadigai Thilagam in Tamil, also stars Keerthy Suresh playing the role of Savitri and Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a pivotal role. Dulquer will be see in the role of actor Gemini Ganesan in the film. The look that was released had Gemini Ganesan’s quote – “What if we have only one life to live?” was featured on the black and white photo.

Gemini Ganesan’s personal life was controversial, especially when his marriage to Savitri was kept a secret for about three years according to reports. It will surely be exciting to see the young star try to become the “kadhal mannan” (Lover boy) of Tamil cinema. Dulquar, who was excited about his look took to Twitter and wrote, “Such a lovely surprise from Team #Mahanati!! Thanks Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, the wonderful Ashwini Garu and everyone from the film!!”

His co-star Keerthy also took to Twitter to wish the star and wrote, “Happy Birthday #Gemini! @dulQuer – Savithri 😊👍.”

See | Dulquer Salmaan’s look in Mahanati

See | Dulquer Salmaan’s posts from Instagram

 

Dulquer has also been posting interesting updates from the sets of the film on his official Instagram account. He shared a picture of the headlights of a Jaguar Mark IV and wrote, “Peekaboo! #shootnights #jaguarmk4 #lucas #reflectioninchrome #lovemyjob #livinginthe50sand60s #mahanati.” He also shared a video of an interesting toy and captioned it, “They clearly don’t make Toys like they used to! How clever is this? #nostalgia #periodfilms #periodprops #lovemyjob #toys #nevertooold #shouldgetboothis”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film follows the life of actor, director, producer and singer Savitri who starred in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

