Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: I want Baahubali 2 to repeat history, watch video

As Tamannaah Bhatia turns 27 today, she already has a solid body of work behind her and her future cannot be brighter. With Baahubali: The Conclusion months away from release, the actor speaks about the film, her plans and 2017.

We caught Tamannaah Bhatia in her element at the exclusive preview of Eshaa Amiin’s party-wear collection at AZA, Mumbai. On this beautiful evening, Tamannaah looked ravishing in a little black dress with a high side-slit.

We asked her what she feels like when she looks back at her film journey, and what she is looking forward to in 2017, she said, “I think the kind of movies done in the south and Hindi films are very different in terms of sensibilities. Southern films reflect their culture, and their people and their stories and lifestyle. Many a times, Hindi films are made from the south and only sensibilities and lifestyles are changed otherwise subjects and stories are all the same.”

Since we are just a few days away from bidding adieu to the year that is, 2016, we also asked what’s her New Year resolution, to which Tamannaah quickly said, “I want to be fitter, since around the festive and party season I indulge in gobbling up everything my brother and mom cook.”

But that’s not all, talking about the new year, Tamannaah looks quite confident and excited for the second instalment of Bahubali: The Conclusion. She said, “I am totally looking forward to the new year since the movie is releasing and because I never expected Bahubali: The Beginning to get such a great response. Now can’t wait for Bahubali: The Conclusion to repeat the history.”

