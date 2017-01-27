Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: As she turns 31, meet Shruti the singer. Watch videos 

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: The Kamal Hasaan’s daughter turns 31. Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: The Kamal Hasaan’s daughter turns 31.

Actor Shruti Haasan is ringing in her 31st birthday and as she celebrates her day, here’s a fact about her that not many know: she is an amazing singer too who aspires to spread the magic of western music in the film industry and beyond it. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that if Shruti hadn’t taken up acting, she would definitely have become one of the leading singers of the country. The actor who majorly appears in Tamil and Telugu films began her singing career with her talented actor father Kamal Haasan’s 2002 release, Hey Ram. And that was just the beginning.

On her birthday, here are few of her songs you must listen to:

Joganiyan from Sonakshi Sinha – Arjun Kapoor’s Tevar:

Kannazhaga from Dhanush’s Moonu

Stereophonic Sannata from Amitabh Bachchan and Akshara Haasan’s Shamitabh

Yaendi Yaendi from Puli

Don’t you mess with me from Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam

The actor, who is an alumna of the Musicians Institute, California, USA recently spoke about how it’s great that actors are exploring their singing talent. “I believe as an artiste, you have to be as comprehensive as you can be in whatever talent you have to show. It speaks a lot about your mental ability, which I think is great.”

Shruti, reportedly, has also collaborated with a British alternative rock band called Dinosaur Pile-Up for a brand new album.

As quoted by DNA, “Shruti has been to London a few times recently to meet and jam with the English Alt-Rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up. She has been jamming with lead singer and guitarist Matt Bigland, drummer Mike Sheils and bassist Jim Cratchley. When she spent time with them, she enjoyed the vibe of their music and felt it was in line with her own musical inclination. She is someone who’s always written her own songs right from when she had her former band – Shruti and the Extramentals. She has also co-written the lyrics for tracks that she’s working on with Dinosaur Pile-Up. Music has been a very deeply rooted facet of her being and unlike most singers, who are just singers, she’s a complete musician – someone who writes, composes and sings her own songs.”

Shruti recently collaborated with AR Rahman and recreated Ranjha Ranjha from Abhishek Bachchan-starter Ravan. On the acting front, the actor will appear in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, Sabaash Naidu. She’s also working on Behen Hogi Teri, her Bollywood film that stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

