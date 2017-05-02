Happy Birthday Satyajit Ray: The legendary filmmaker will always remain India’s cultural icon. Here is why

In a career spanning 35 years, Satyajit Ray bagged numerous awards for revolutionizing Indian cinema. In a career spanning 35 years, Satyajit Ray bagged numerous awards for revolutionizing Indian cinema.

We don’t call Satyajit Ray, a legend without a reason. Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa had once rightfully said, “Not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon.” He is one of the primary reasons why Bengalis get addicted to films at an early age. In a Bengali household, childhood begins with films like Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne followed by Hirok Rajar Deshe, followed by the last one in the series, Goopy Bagha Firey Elo. Later comes other films like Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath and the never ending list continues till the next generation. Also with books like Our Films Their Films, Feluda series, the filmmaker has remained one of the cultural icons of India, who has set an unsurpassable standard for Indian cinema.

Satyajit Ray hails from a family of litterateurs and was a skilled calligrapher. He had designed four typefaces for the Roman script – Ray Roman, Ray Bizarre, Daphnis, and Holiday Script, in addition to several others for the Bengali script. The Ray Roman and Ray Bizarre had won an international competition in 1971.

Before becoming a filmmaker, Satyajit Ray worked with an advertising firm. It is probably one of the pure reasons, the actor has never criticised commercial films in his books. He understood the importance of a commercial film in an industry while making films with content. Across his 35-year-long career as a filmmaker, he made over 30 films. He bagged prestigious awards like Dada Saheb Phalke, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Golden Lion, Golden Bear, Bharat Ratna, 23 National Awards, and Honorary Oscar Award for revolutionising Indian cinema and introducing the nation on screen to audiences worldwide.

Here are some of Satyajit Ray’s films which should be on your must-watch list.

The Apu trilogy : Pather Panchali

It took Ray nearly four years to make his debut film Pather Panchali. It is based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s book by the same name and it was rated as one of the best 100 films by Time Magazine in 2005. The film is a tale of little joys and sorrows of a poor Indian family in Bengal, and is a touching indication that poverty does not always nullify love.

The Apu trilogy : Aparajito

The sequel Aparajito opens in the city of Benaras. After her husband dies due to illness, Apu’s mother decides to return with him to the countryside. She wants him to become a priest like his father, but he persuades her to send him to school. Amidst the sad life, living in poverty, Aparajito also excellently brought out a mother-son relationship.

The Apu trilogy: Apur Sansar

Apur Sansar is about Apu’s life as a man. Soumitra Chatterjee made his debut in the film. Apu’s tragic life as a teenager and an adult perfectly reflects the cruel, realistic realities, and is sure to leave you in tears.

Goopy Bagha Trilogy

Like mentioned earlier, Goopy Bagha happens to be the first film for you before you become a film addict. The movie was made particularly for children. However, the second part of the film Hirok Rajar Deshe, reflected the reign of Indira Gandhi in India. With subtle hints, Ray perfectly reflected the emergency period. While a child would enjoy the story of a ruthless king being dethroned, an adult watching the film would understand the inner meaning of the film.

Charulata

Charulata was originally written by Rabindranath Tagore and was later adapted by Satyajit Ray. Charulata told the tale of a lonely wife. The film is meditative poetry, lingering over the inner turmoil endured by all the characters. It tells the tale of a lonely wife who develops a deep regrettable bond with her brother-law.

Teen Kanya

Teen Kanya was another written work of Rabindranath Tagore that was later adapted into a film. Teen Kanya told the tale of three different women during three different stages of their lives.

Nayak

Being an entertainment journalist Nayak is one film that always crosses my mind when I go to interview celebrities. It still remains a shocker, how with a minimum budget Satyajit Ray was able to portray Uttam Kumar as the glamorous superstar. Sharmila Tagore’s character is the one every journalist can relate to. She witnessed the real side of glamour but finally decides to keep everything as a memory.

