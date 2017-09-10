Happy Birthday Jayam Ravi: Here’s a look at five unforgettable roles of the star

Here we have five most memorable roles of Jayam Ravi. Here we have five most memorable roles of Jayam Ravi.

Jayam Ravi was initially known as remake hero, because he starred in many remakes. Some of his most successful movies are remakes, and these are the ones that were done tastefully. His brother M Raja can be called the pillar of Jayam Ravi’s success, because out of the 25 odd films, Ravi has worked the most with his brother. Out of the 10 movies that Raja has worked on, eight are remakes, and seven of them star his brother. This did help the siblings create a strong foothold in the industry. In fact, Raja’s ninth film Thani Oruvan happened to be his first original script, and that too starred Jayam Ravi. The film performed excellently at the box office, and was received well by critics too. So here we have five most memorable roles of Ravi’s, and don’t be surprised, but only one of them is directed by his brother.

1. Deepavali (2007)

In the film Deepavali, Jayam Ravi was cast as Billu Mudaliar who stays in North Madras. His slang to his attitude, it was all quite different from what he had earlier done in his career. Starring Bhavana, the film was received well by the audience for its interesting plot line and the memorable music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Directed by Ezhil, this is worth a watch if you want to acquaint yourself with Ravi’s work.

2. Dhaam Dhoom (2008)

Dhaam Dhoom was directed and written by Jeeva shortly before his death. The film inspired by the American drama Red Corner also starred Kangana Ranaut and Raai Laxmi in pivotal roles. The film was only half done, when Jeeva had passed away and it was completed by his assistant G.K.Manikandan. It was received well by the audience and performed excellently at the box office too. The way Jeeva had written Ravi’s character Gautham Subramaniam and the way Ravi portrayed it is what makes this role memorable.

3. Santosh Subramaniam (2008)

Yes, this happens to be a remake. Directed by M Raja, this film is remake of Telugu film Bommarillu. Ravi played the role of Santhosh in this film, which was originally done by Siddharth. The best part of this remake is the fact that one can enjoy both the films and the humour that is entwined with the plot, giving this film a repeat value that not many films have today. The music was a hit, the film was a hit and the audience loved the film. Jayam Ravi yet again delivered a remake hit and the audience didn’t mind.

4. Peranmai (2009)

In Peranmai, Jayam Ravi played the role of a forest officer who is from a tribal community. He happens to become the trainer for a group of NCC cadets and as the situation dictates, he chooses the five most indisciplined girls to go on a learning exercise with him to the forest. How the plot evolves after this point, and how the team handle the entire situation forms the crux of the film. It is a great watch, and audience loved the way S. P. Jananathan had dealt with the subject. Dhuruvan made a mark, as this film reported collected four times its budget at the box office.

5. Engeyum Kadhal (2011)

No. Not many would have expected this film to feature in this list. But, this one is a personal favourite of mine. Prabhudeva’s Engeyum Kadhal also happened to mark the debut of Hansika Motwani. The film was an interesting romantic story about a detective’s daughter who finds herself in the middle of a case because of her curious mind. She falls in love with Kamal, who happens to be the one currently being investigated. The most memorable part of the movie is not the plot itself, as it is mostly inspired by Love in the Afternoon. It is the connected that is formed between Kamal and Kayalvizhi (Kamal’s Lolita). And so, Kamal features in the top five list.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd