Happy birthday Genelia D’Souza: Five memorable performances of the actor

Genelia D’Souza made her acting debut in 2003, and since then she has worked on some interesting films. Her ticket to fame was her Tamil debut movie Boys directed by Shankar, post which she worked on multiple south Indian films and became a star. She was awarded the Nandi Awards for her performance in Bommarillu and Katha – two Telugu films. She also became a household name across the country after playing Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Now, she is happily married to Riteish Deshmukh and the two are parents to two boys. Here are our favourite five performances by the star!

Boys: 2003 (Tamil)



Genelia’s debut film in Tamil was directed by Shankar. She was cast opposite Siddharth in the film and portrayed the role of Harini. A rich girl who falls in love with a boy hailing from a middle-class family. Their parent don’t agree, but with the help of their friends, they elope. The couple, with the help of their friends, promise that they would succeed in love and life. After all, the popular saying then was that a man who succeeds in love loses in life and vice versa. She wooed the audience with her beauty and performance and garnered a loyal fan following.

Sachein: 2005 (Tamil)



Sachein starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Genelia received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, Genelia’s role as Shalini, the adamant girl who is in love, and yet she wants to prove herself right was beautifully written. The game was to not fall in love, but in the end, she did. This film probably was the beginning of Genelia being cast in roles that were ‘bubbly’ yet sweet.

Happy: 2006 (Telugu)



In the film Happy, Genelia played the role of Madhumati, a medical student who is keen to make her late mother’s dreams come true. Her father stands in her way, and coincidentally, he sees her with Bunny (Allu Arjun) and tries to stop her from pursuing her studies. The interesting way in which Madhu and Bunny deal this situation was a refreshing change to the same old romantic comedies in Tollywood and won the audiences over.

Bommarillu: 2006 (Telugu)



This movie starred Genelia and Siddharth, and she played the role of Hasini Rao. ‘Ha Ha’ Hasini is how she introduces herself and her childish beliefs paired with honest observations did not just change Siddu’s (Siddharth) life, but charmed audiences too. So much so, she was cast in the Tamil remake of the film opposite Jayam Ravi and won hearts yet again.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: 2008



Genelia played the role of Aditi in this film and she was paired opposite Imran Khan, who played the role of her best friend Jai. The film was a blockbuster hit, and she even won awards for her role. The vibrant, bratty, tomboyish girl that she played is still one of the favourites among fans.

We wish the beautiful star a very happy birthday!

