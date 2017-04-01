Had a great time working with Soundarya, says Kajol

Kajol will soon be seen in a Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya. Kajol will soon be seen in a Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya.

Actress Kajol, who successfully completed shooting for comeback Tamil film VIP 2, says she had a great time working with her director Soundarya.

“She is great. She is a wonderful person. She has been absolutely amazing to work with and I have had a great time working with her,” Kajol said at the launch of McVities Kids Culinaire festival.

Last seen in 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, Kajol has returned to Tamil filmdom after nearly two decades.

VIP 2, a sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Vela Illa Pattathari, stars Dhanush in the lead role while Kajol plays a suave businesswoman in a pivotal role.

“The role is something I am really very happy about. I really can’t reveal much about the film, as I have got strict orders from my director not to talk about the film,” the Dilwale actress said.

Talking about her association with Mcvities, Kajol shared that since she is a mother herself, it is really important to address the issue of nutrition with children.

“My association with Mcvities has been great, as we share the same thought process, which is healthy can be tasty as well. It is really important to teach kids about nutrition,” she said.

Apart from the Tamil film, Kajol is also working with her husband Ajay Devgn for their home production.

“It is too early to talk about my home production film. We will most probably start shooting in the coming 2-3 months,” she said.

Also read: VIP 2: Dhanush film shoot ends with Rajinikanth’s blessings, see pics

Her co-star Dhanush too shared a picture with Rajnikanth on the sets. The shooting of Dhanush’s upcoming film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2 came to an end on Saturday with the blessings of his superstar father-in-law.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd