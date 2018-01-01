Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Rana Daggubati’s rugged avatar as Bandev is impressive, see photo

Rana Daggubati is back to impress. Rana Daggubati is back to impress.

Rana Daggubati can be touted as the most impressing personality of 2017 with the way he has experimented with his looks as well as films he signed. After becoming an international star with Baahubali 2 and leaving the audience asking for more with Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the actor is back on screen as Bandev with his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor, on New Year, gifted the first look of his film to his fans. With a huge elephant in the background, Rana is the tiger saving him by standing right in front of him, sporting a rugged look.

We love how Rana manages to look as de-glam as possible but his hotness quotient remains intact.

Rana would be paying tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and his memorable film which has been winning hearts ever since its release in 1971. The new one is not going to be a remake of the original but would take inspirations from Haathi Mere Saathi and is said to be based on real-life incidents.

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

This Rana starrer is expected to be high on VFX and marks the Hindi debut of Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon. The actor shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote, “Work in progress ;) filming begins January 2018!” RJ Alok shared, ” @RanaDaggubati ‘s next , A trilingual , to relese for diwali 2018 ,will be shot in India & Thailand . film name will be ‘Hathi Mere Sathi’ in Hindi.”

Before this, Rana would be seen in Telugu film 1945 and is yet to announce a project on Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the king of Travancore.

