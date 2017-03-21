Guru trailer: Venkatesh gets into shoes of R Madhavan in Saala Khadoos Telugu remake. But is he convincing enough?

Venkatesh to play wrestling coach in Guru. Venkatesh to play wrestling coach in Guru.

The first look of Venkatesh from his upcoming sports drama Guru has left the fans excited and wanting to know more about his character. Although the film has already gained popularity because of its Tamil and Hindi versions, which starred R Madhavan, it is the look of Venkatesh which gives the Telugu one, a fresh feel. The trailer of the film has released and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ritika Singh, who had made her debut with Hindi film Saala Khadoos has gone pretty strong in the portrayal of her character. Venkatesh’s character has been revealed in the trailer.

The romantic star who has always done family oriented roles, is for the first time showing his devil side but somehow he fails to convincingly pull off the role, as compared to R Madhavan, who stood out in the film’s Hindi and Tamil versions.

Also read | Guru song Jingidi: Victory Venkatesh debuts as a singer and how. Watch video

Venkatesh is a hot-headed boxing coach who discovers a champion in a fisherwoman and trains her to achieve his goals. The film is based on the journey of the woman from being just ordinary to someone who can pack some good punches and kicks. For those who are unaware, Ritika is originally trained in mixed martial arts, which made it easy for her to portray the role.

Watch the trailer:

This film is also special for Venkatesh because for the first time, he has lent his voice for a song. The track titled “Jingidi” is a peppy number composed by music director Santhosh Narayanan. Guru is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who worked with maestro Mani Ratnam for seven years before taking up direction herself. The film will release on April 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd