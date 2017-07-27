Gurdas Maan turns an elderly Sardar in his leaked look from upcoming film. See photo

Gurdas Maan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Punjab’. Gurdas Maan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Punjab’.

Gurdas Maan is currently gearing up for his short musical film from the album titled ‘Punjab’. A new still which seems like a leaked image of Gurdas’ look in the film has been doing the rounds. It should surely leave fans pretty surprised.

Sitting in a car, the iconic singer is dressed up as a Sardar complete with a turban and a white beard. While the title track was a huge success worldwide and the video directed by his son Gurickk G Maan went viral ever since the day it got released, this is the second time Gurdas will be directed by his son. And we are eagerly waiting for the father-son duo to create magic yet again.

But what we are really excited to see is how Gurickk will shoot his father this time. And if reports are to be believed, we are in for an adventure, because probably Gurdas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film is slated to release on the August 7 and is also a project very close to Gurdas’ heart. Gurdas has been regularly sharing updates on his Twitter account as well. Posting a picture with Gurickk, he wrote, “Meinu bhuk laggi hai is lai Main kank wal dekh Rehan han teh @gurickkgmaan bul taadi sirf #7August wal nu dekh reha Hai 😂.”

He also shared another picture, “Waqt ne langdey jaana, Sab ne apni daud bhajde jaana!🤔 Fer kudrat wal vekhda teh sochda han ke bhajan Di ki lod hai? 🙏🏽❤️ #7August #ItBegins.”

