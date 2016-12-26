Grand plans for audio launch of Gauthamiputra Satakarni

Directed by Krish, Gauthamiputra Satakarni is Balakrishna’s hundredth film. Directed by Krish, Gauthamiputra Satakarni is Balakrishna’s hundredth film.

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer upcoming Telugu period drama Gauthamiputra Satakarni are ensuring they make their audio launch here on Monday an event to remember for a long time.

“It’s going to be a very lavish event. For the first time in Telugu cinema, digital invitations were designed and sent to guests. It’s something that hasn’t been done so far and even though it’s a costly affair, the makers didn’t mind,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Directed by Krish, Gauthamiputra Satakarni is Balakrishna’s hundredth film.

“At the audio launch, 100 ft LED screen is being installed to telecast the event. No film function in Telugu industry has attempted anything on this scale before,” the source said.The film, which is about the unsung ruler from the Satavahana dynasty, also stars Shriya Saran, Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi.

Shirya Saran’s first look from her upcoming Telugu epic historical action film Goutamiputra Satakarni was revealed by the makers of the film on her birthday, September 11. The actress will be taking up the role as a royal princess, Vashisti Devi, in the movie.

Not just that, this movie is the 100th film for the veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who is playing the title role in it. Shriya will be paring with Balakrishna as the female lead in the movie. It is also her second film in such combination with him. The film also features popular Bollywood actress Hema Malini playing as Satakarni’s mother in the movie.