Golden girl of Kannada film industry Amulya weds Jagadish R Chandra. See photos

Actor Amulya, who announced her engagement to Jagadish R Chandra in February, tied the knot on May 12. The ceremony was held at Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and they tied the knot between noon and 12.30 pm. While the sangeet ceremony saw the who’s who of Sandalwood attend the function, the wedding was restricted to friends and close relatives of the couple. A grand reception will be organised on May 16, which will see the presence of the bigwigs of not just the film industry, but also the politicians as well.

Jagadish took to his Twitter handle and said, “Just few hours now before we step in to the best & biggest phase of our life , bless us with lots of love #AJ @Amulya_moulya.”

Just few hours now before we step in to the best & biggest phase of our life , bless us with lots of love #AJ @Amulya_moulya pic.twitter.com/ztXq9BpqKj — Jagdish R Chandra (@Jagdish_RC) May 12, 2017

The story of how the couple met is quite interesting. Amulya’s costar in Cheluvina Chittara, Shravani Subramanya, and Khushi Khushiyagi Ganesh’s wife Shilpa introduced Amulya to Jagadish, who is the son of a politician and former corporator, GH Ramachandra. It was also for this reason that the sangeet ceremony for the couple was held at Ganesha and Shilpa’s residence, reported TOI. Not just Ganesh and Shilpa, many of the young stars of the Kannada film industry attended the sangeet ceremony of the couple.

Amulya also took to Twitter to thank Ganesh and Shilpa and said, “Thanks a lot @Official_Ganesh n @ShilpaaGanesh for hosting lovely party for me..I am blessed to be 1 in ur family,vil nvr let u both down❤️😘.”

Thanks a lot @Official_Ganesh n @ShilpaaGanesh for hosting lovely party for me..I am blessed to be 1 in ur family,vil nvr let u both down❤️😘 — Amulya (@Amulya_moulya) May 11, 2017

The stars who grooved at the sangeet ceremony include leading ladies Ragini Dwivedi, Karunya Ram, Kaavya Sha, Nabha Natesh and Neha Shetty. Suraj Gowda, Jaganath and director Arvind Shastry were also seen at this event.

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2016 film Krisha – Rukku, also starring Ajay Rao in the lead role. She is looking forward to the release of Masti Gudi starring Duniya Vijay and Kriti Kharbanda. She also has a cameo in golden star Ganesh’s upcoming film Mugulunage.

We wish the couple a blessed life ahead. ​

