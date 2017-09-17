Gauahar Khan features in Punjabi song ‘Bewafaai’ by B Praak

A new Punjabi video song Bewafaai featuring Gauahar Khan was released on Sunday A new Punjabi video song Bewafaai featuring Gauahar Khan was released on Sunday

Actor Gauahar Khan, who featured in the film ‘Begum Jaan’ earlier this year with actor Vidya Balan, has starred in a Punjabi song titled ‘Bewafaai’. The video of the song, which released on Sunday, has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. Gauahar is seen alongside actor Anuj Sachdeva in the video. The song has been sung by popular ‘Mann Bharrya’ singer B Praak.

Gauahar, who made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the 2015 movie. “Oh Yaara Ainvayi Ainvayi Lut Gaya”, said in a statement, “It was my wish to work with Arvindr Khaira. Plus, it was with B Praak. Also, there was a lot of scope to perform on the song. I always want to show my capabilities as an actor.”

The video of the song ‘Bewafaai’ will certainly give you goosebumps. Gauahar Khan is as always looking drop dead gorgeous in the video. A beautiful song with heart touching lyrics by Jaani, the song will surely become one of the must have songs in your playlist. Moreover, Gauahar Khan adds to the beauty of the song. Like most other Punjabi song videos, ‘Bewafaai‘ too is backed by an emotional love story which ends on a sad note which would leave you in tears.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account to share her latest video. She posted a picture and wrote a caption that read, “Video featuring me..out now …. A heart touching story directed by the numero Uno Arvindr Khaira beautiful lyrics by jaani.. pls watch n like n share… Lol yeah I’m v demanding … Hahahah love u”.

Khaira posted the link of the song on Facebook and wrote: “After giving the forever track ‘Mann Bharrya‘, B Praak is back with ‘Bewafaai‘…featuring very talented Gauahar Khan and Anuj Sachdeva.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App