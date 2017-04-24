FU teaser: Salman Khan reveals teaser, Akash Thosar sheds his shy Sairat act for new hipster avatar, watch video

FU teaser: Akash Thosar’s act as a young college-going kid is a departure from his Sairat character. FU teaser: Akash Thosar’s act as a young college-going kid is a departure from his Sairat character.

What does it mean to be a teenager? Were you angry while growing up as a teen? Was it annoying to be surrounded by a constant buzz of opinions? These are the sort of questions you end up asking while watching the teaser of Marathi actor Akash Thosar’s next film, FU. Salman Khan shared the teaser on his Twitter account and wrote, “Here is the Teaser of @FUMarathiMovie, #AakashThosar Directed by @manjrekarmahesh.” Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Boman Irani and Esha Koppikar.

Akash Thosar’s act as a young college-going kid is a departure from his Sairat character. The teaser suggests that film is a coming-of-age romance with the right amount of laughter, humour and songs-dance sequences. The viewer gets brief snatches of conversation between elders and kids and one gets to sense what’s going to come in the movie. The terms ‘tuition’ and ‘extra classes’ pepper their conversation that makes you sit and notice. On the whole, teaser provides a window to the quirky, mad world of a gaggle of college-going kids who find it difficult to connect with elders of the family. Sounds familiar? You should watch their expressions in the trailer and decide for yourself.

Akash made his debut with Nagraj Manjule’s film Sairat that went on to become the first Marathi film to collect Rs 100-crore at the box office. Aakash was a revelation in Sairat. He played a small town guy who goes against his family to marry a girl from a different caste. His shy, innocent manner displayed a rare freshness and got accolades from the audience.

