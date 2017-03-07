First look of Villain out: Mohanlal looks ready to rock the box office again. See pic

Mohanlal reportedly plays an inspector in Villain. Mohanlal reportedly plays an inspector in Villain.

After treating the audience to Pulimurugan, Mohanlal is back in the game with his first film of this year, Villain. The highly anticipated film, which marks the fourth collaboration of the actor with director Unnikrishnan, promises to be yet another milestone by the actor who broke box office records with his last performance. The film, which is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh, stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

What makes the film even more special is the fact that it marks the debut of multiple actors. Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Telugu star Srikanth would be making their Malayalam debut with this Mohanlal’s film. Also, stunt choreographer Peter Hein will be collaborating again with the megastar. Peter had choreographed sequences in Pulimurugan too. The high-voltage actions scenes involving real tigers were the main draw in Pulimurugan.

In a recent interview, Hansika said she believes in doing a good role “I concentrate on doing good projects. What’s the point of doing a great character in a bad film? Instead, I want audiences to thoroughly enjoy a film and remember my part when they walk out of a cinema hall,” Hansika told IANS

Here is the first look poster of my upcoming movie titled “Villain” Directed by B. Unnikrishnan and produced by Rockline Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/M6O35spnRo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 7, 2017

According to the reports, Mohanlal plays a retired police officer in Villain, which is said to be made on a huge budget. The actor has also lost a lot of weight through Ayurvedic treatment in preparation for his character in the film.

Apart from this project, Mohanlal will appear in an upcoming war film, 1971 Beyond Borders. 1971 – Beyond Borders, a prequel to Kurukshetra, is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Mohanlal plays a double role, one as iconic Major Mahadevan and as his dad Colonel Sahadevan.

