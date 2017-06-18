Filmfare South Awards 2017: R Madhavan wins for Irudhi Suttru, Suriya gets critic’s choice award. See complete list of winners

R Madhavan was awarded as the Best Actor for his role in Iruddhi Suttru while Suriya received the critics choice award. R Madhavan was awarded as the Best Actor for his role in Iruddhi Suttru while Suriya received the critics choice award.

The Filmfare Awards 2017 for South was held in Hyderabad on Saturday and the crème de la crème of the South Indian Film Industry was present to honour the most deserving nominees and winners for the year. The show was hosted by Allu Sirish, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Devarakonda. The evening also saw performances by some of the most popular stars of all four industries. Rakul Preet Singh, Samyukta Hegde, Nikki Galrani and many others set the stage on fire with their acts. They even shared their rehearsal videos on Twitter, which has made the fans eagerly await its broadcast on television.

While the winners of 2017 included popular stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Madhavan, Jr NTR, Nivin Pauly, Rishab Shetty and Nayanthara – the Critics Choice Award was given to Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Allu Arjun, Rakshit Shetty for their work. Trisha’s most impressive performance was her role as the antagonist in Dhanush-Keerthy Suresh starrer Kodi. Suriya was awarded for his performance in 24, while Allu Arjun was chosen for Sarrainodu. Rakshit Shetty, who managed to sweep the awards at the other ceremonies also, got the critics award. Dulquer Salmaan was appreciated for his performance in Kali and Kammattipadam.

See | Stars gather for the awards ceremony

See | List of winners 2017

Kannada:

Best Film: Thithi

Best Director: Rishab Shetty (Kirik Party)

Best Actor (Male): Ananth Nag (Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu)

Best Actor (Female): Shraddha Srinath (U-Turn)

Malayalam:

Best Film: Maheshinte Prathikaram

Best Director: Dileesh Pothen (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Best Actor (Male): Nivin Pauly (Action Hero Biju)

Best Actor (Female): Nayanthara (Puthiya Niyamam)

Tamil:

Best Film: Joker

Best Director: Sudha K prasad (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Actor (Male): Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Actor (Female): Ritika Singh (Irudhi Suttru)

Telugu:

Best Film: Pelli Choopulu

Best Director: Vamsi Paidipally (Oopiri)

Best Actor (Male): Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. (Nannaku Prematho)

Best Actor (Female): Samantha Ruth Prabhu (A… Aa)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd