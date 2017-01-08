Film starring ‘druglord’ Bhola to release on February 10

The cast of Punjabi film Jugni Hath Kise Na Auni during a press conference at a hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh, Saturday. Sahil Walia The cast of Punjabi film Jugni Hath Kise Na Auni during a press conference at a hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh, Saturday. Sahil Walia

It is a film about drugs, mafia and games politicians play with prisoners in Punjab, and it is to be released on February 10, six days after Punjab goes to vote in the state Assembly election. The makers of Jugni Hath Kise Ne Auni, however, said Saturday that “the film has no link with any politician or political party and is completely unbiased”. However, the most interesting thing about this new Punjabi film is one of its lead actors.

Jagdish Bhola, the alleged jailed druglord, caught in a narcotics racket now named after him, is one of the “heros” in the film, which the makers said, has portions of his real life story. He was arrested by Punjab Police in November 2013, a year after the movie had started to be made.

Druglord and ex-DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola, one of the key accused in the multi-crore synthetic drug case, had hit the headlines and created a political furore in Punjab when he had named senior Akali politicians as allegedly being involved with the drug mafia in January, 2014.

On the basis of his interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central investigation agency, had summoned minister Bikram Singh Majithia for questioning.

Bhola, who started out as a wrestler, was later recruited as Deputy Superintendent in Punjab police on sports quota, but was dismissed when he fell foul of the law. Currently, he is lodged in Nabha jail from where six prisoners had escaped in November.

Starring alongside Bhola in the film are singer-turned politician KS Makhan, Preet Sidhu, Mani Kapoor and Harp Farmer. Makhan, who is part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) now, was also missing at the press conference held in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Directed by Amanjit Singh Brar, Jugni is his debut film produced by Sidhu Films.

“We have nothing against any party or election agenda. This is a film about two brothers, who get caught in a mess and how they are used as puppets in the hands of politicians,” said Preet Sidhu, who plays Makhan’s brother and an engineer in the film.

Based on jails in Punjab, the film also exposes the condition of prisons and prisoners in the state. Jugni is “70 per cent reality and 30 per cent fiction”.

“We researched at Bathinda and Nabha jails and this film also captures a prison escape,” said Sidhu.

According to its writer, B B Verma, the film is an intense story, a suspense thriller with an experimental treatment. “Its audience too will be niche and ones who like to watch different and new subjects,” said Verma.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and took five years to make, said Sidhu. It still awaits a certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“It took us five years because we started making the film before Bhola was arrested. Then two of the members of the film too passed away and there was a case against Makhan,” said Sidhu.