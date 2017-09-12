Faster Fene teaser: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film makes a smashing entry

Riteish Deshmukh’s production Faster Fene will release on October 21. Riteish Deshmukh’s production Faster Fene will release on October 21.

Riteish Deshmukh has shared the first teaser of his Marathi production Faster Fene. Based on the beloved characters of Marathi literature created by BR Bhagwat, Faster Fene looks like the story of a man whose mind is faster than a Ferrari, at least that’s what the initial posters hint at. We are sure it has something to do with comic books by the way the teaser presents the lead character. In fact, earlier in a Twitter post, Riteish mentioned, “From owning a comic book 2 making a movie on it. Proud 2 announce our next Marathi production FASTER FENE @mfc MumbaiFilmCompany Zee Studios.”

Faster Fene is Riteish’s fourth project as a producer. Earlier, the actor produced films like Balak Palak, Yellow and also made his acting debut in Lai Bhaari, which was produced by his wife Genelia D’Souza under the banner Mumbai Film Company.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Faster Fene is said to be the most challenging concept ever taken up by the director. The titular character will be brought to life by Amey Wagh and Dilip Prabhawalkar will, reportedly, play a significant character in the film.

Faster Fene will release on October 21 this year. Meanwhile, Riteish’s last release Bank Chor failed to perform at the box office.

Next, the actor will be seen in the sequel of Double Dhamaal, sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt among others. However, an official announcement is still to be made about the project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd