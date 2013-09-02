Entries invited for International Film Festival of Kerala 2013

Entries have been invited by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy for the 18th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK),which gets underway here from December 6 to 13.

Feature films are invited for international competition,Indian Cinema Now and Malayalam Cinema Today sections of the event,Academy sources said.

The competition section is exclusively for Asian,African and Latin American films completed after September 1,2012. After online registration,the screening copy is to be sent to the Chalachitra Academy office here,the sources said.

The last date for submitting entries is September 10.

