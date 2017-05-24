Enjoying attention on my marriage: Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya feels there’s no pressure anymore around his marriage because everybody knows about it now. Naga Chaitanya feels there’s no pressure anymore around his marriage because everybody knows about it now.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is set to marry actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October, says he is enjoying all the attention coming his way as he believes this phase won’t last long. “Wherever I go, I’m asked about my marriage. Honestly, there’s no pressure anymore because everybody knows. I believe this phase… where people constantly want to know about my marriage…it won’t last long. Nobody is going to ask me this question next year,” Chaitanya told the ANS over phone from Hyderabad.

“Let me enjoy while it lasts,” he chuckled. Chaitanya awaits the release of Kalyan Krishna-directed Telugu romantic-drama Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam”, hitting the screens on Friday. Talking about the project, he said it’s been his father Akkineni Nagarjuna’s wish that he stars in an out-and-out commercial film.

“I’m taking the commercial route with Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. It’s a light-hearted film and Kalyan has given me a very energetic character. Dad wanted me to do a full-length commercial film for a long time and it’s being fulfilled with this project,” he said. Kalyan had previously worked with Nagarjuna in last year’s Telugu blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Did Kalyan’s previous collaboration with Chaitanya’s father persuade him to collaborate?

“I saw Kalyan working on the sets of Soggade Chinni Nayana. As we started talking, he bounced off a few ideas and we eventually decided we will work together. It’s his work, especially the way he presents his characters, that really convinced me to work with him,” Chaitanya said. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

