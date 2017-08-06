Eantammede Jimikki Kammal: Single from Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam is out

Eantammede Jimikki Kammal has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni. Eantammede Jimikki Kammal has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni.

A single track from Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam was released on Sunday. The single, Eantammede Jimikki Kammal, has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni. The song has lyrics by Anil Panachooran with music by Shaan Rahman. A light-hearted and funny number, the track also takes some sly digs at moral policing.

The veteran actor recently completed shooting for the movie, which is expected to be released this Onam. The film is expected to clash with Mammootty’s Pullikkaran Staraa at the box office. Coincidentally, both superstars will be essaying the role of a professor in their movies.

Velipadinte Pusthakam is being helmed by Lal Jose and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The film also stars Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan as the female lead. Interestingly in a career spanning 19 years, Lal Jose is working with the veteran Malayalam actor for the first time in this film. The movie is touted to be Lal Jose’s dream project and was extensively shot at the St Xavier’s College campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanlal plays a vice-principal named Michael Idikkula, who is known for his unconventional teaching methods. The character is nicknamed ‘Dracula’ by the students. However, the actor will also be playing another role, a tough man with a rural background in the movie. A clip from the shooting spot showing Mohanlal performing an emotional scene surfaced on the internet recently and had gone viral.

The actor was recently seen in the action movie 1971: Beyond Borders and Pulimurugan, that fetched him a special mention at the National Awards.

