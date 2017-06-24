Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office collections Day 2: Allu Arjun film takes over Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Allu Arjun’s film Duvvada Jagannadham performs better than Salman Khan’s Tubelight on Day 1. Allu Arjun’s film Duvvada Jagannadham performs better than Salman Khan’s Tubelight on Day 1.

Allu Arjun, whose film Duvvada Jagannadham was released on June 23 along with a number of other films including its Salman Khan’s Tubelight has done quite well for itself. It has collected Rs 18.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The national gross collection is expected to be approximately Rs 24 crore. This makes it the biggest opening of Allu Arjun’s career. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s film Tubelight, which also released on the same day has collected only Rs 21. 15 crores.

Not just moolah wise, but Allu Arjun’s movie has also received decent reviews from the critics, as against Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which has received abysmal reviews across the country. Tubelight, which was expected to be magical like the director-actor duo’s previous collaboration Bajrangi Bhaijaan failed to capture the audience’s heart. The film came across as juvenile and Salman Khan as trying too hard.

Allu Arjun on the other hand cashed in on the expectations of his fans who expected him to deliver a straight commercial movie that would entertain them. He delivered the same, and this film has only managed to increase the star’s stature box office wise. A 65 percent increase in collection is not small. The film, according to local media reports is set to do well in its opening weekend.

Allu Arjun, who has a big fan base in Kerala is looking forward to his film’s release in the state on June 30. This will add to the film’s initial collections. Salman Khan’s film is not far behind, and depending on the weekend collection, the film can regain its footing.

