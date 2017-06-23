Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office collections Day 1: Allu Arjun film gets a grand opening in USA and Canada

Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles was released in more 1000 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in over 300 screens overseas. The film directed by Harish Shankar released to a grand reception on June 23, Friday. The special premiere shows of the film in the USA recorded high footfall and though the collection has not been confirmed officially, it is expected to be somewhere around $400,000, reported ibtimes.com. The film released on 170 screens in the US and is also expected to become Bunny’s biggest opener of all times abroad.

According to andhraboxoffice.com, the film did a business of Rs 100.8 crores worldwide through the sale of satellite rights, music rights, and distribution rights. The same report also mentioned that the film would have to collect over Rs 80 crores to be a hit and recover the production costs. From the reaction for the film so far and mid-day reports on social media, not only is there a strong possibility for the film to be a hit, but this could also be Bunny’s biggest opener in the domestic circuit as well. His previous biggest opening in domestic centers was when Sarrainodu collected Rs 10 crores approximately in 2016. After churning out one box office success after another, DJ is expected to do well business wise.

The film was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, and the music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie has Allu Arjun playing the role of a Brahmin cook, Duvvada Jagannadham.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd