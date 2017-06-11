Duvvada Jagannadham music review: Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad set our foot tapping with DJ album

DJ Duvvada Jaggannadham music: Allu Arjun’s film music is a treat to every soul that loves his films. DJ Duvvada Jaggannadham music: Allu Arjun’s film music is a treat to every soul that loves his films.

Allu Arjun’s films are more than just a theatre experience. For his fans, his films are a reason to celebrate because they are a true blend of what is known as Tollywood masala. Now, the fans are patiently waiting for his upcoming film DJ-Duvvada Jagannadham. However, before the release, the makers of the film have treated fans with its jukebox. Over the years, the one thing Tollywood fans are assured about is the fact that when Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, come together the album has to be something that will simply blow your mind, and DJ-Duvvada Jaggannadham’s jukebox stands up to all kinds of expectations Allu Arjun’s fans must have had from the hit duo.

The film has five songs and follows what has been a norm of sorts when it comes to Allu Arjun’s films – an introductory song, two massy numbers, two romantic numbers and a dance number. Out of the five, two songs – “DJ” and “Asmaika” – have already created a rage among the fans. Our personal favourite is “Box Baddhalai Poye”, which is a mass song and you can expect Allu Arjun to yet again nail it with his dancing skills.

Listen to the songs here:

DJ-Duvvada Jagannadham portrays Allu Arjun in two looks – one of a priest and one as a stylish assassin. His motive in life is to do good things but never take credit for all that he does. Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Hindi film Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan, plays Allu Arjun’s love interest.

After completing his work for DJ, Allu will next join the sets of Vakkantham Vamsi’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film will mark writer Vakkantham’s debut as a director in Telugu.

DJ-Duvvada Jaggannadham, which has been directed by Harish Shankar, is scheduled for 23 June release.

