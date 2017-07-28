Dulquer Salmaan excited about anthology drama Solo

Solo is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and marks his foray into the southern film industry. Solo is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and marks his foray into the southern film industry.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan today said that his Tamil-Malayalam romantic thriller Solo was a hard film to make. “The audience, both in Malayalam and Tamil industry, arevery accepting and encouraging. They give us the courage to do content-rich stories,” Dulquer told reporters here at the first look launch the movie. “‘Solo’ is a very courageous film. Making an anthology series is not a simple task. We had to put in the effort of making four films. ‘Solo’ has great visuals, great music and I am very lucky to be a part of this project,” he added.

The movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and marks his foray into the southern film industry. The 31-year-old actor said he has been lucky with the projects he has got so far in both Tamil and Malayalam. Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam was also present at the event. While he gave Dulquer his big break with Ok Kanmani, Nambiar has worked as an assistant director with him. “Many thanks to Mani sir for being here. This is my third Tamil film and he has always been there for my film’s event. “He launched the audio for my Tamil debut ‘Vaayai Moodi Pesavum’, he was the captain of the ship for ‘OK Kanmani’ andfor this film, he is here again. So as long as he’s here, my movies are safe,” Dulquer said. Nambiar said “Solo” is his sincere effort to make a mark in Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

“‘Solo’ is my first foray in the south. I won’t count ‘David’ because it was half dubbed and half shot as a bilingual. I count ‘Solo’ as my first film down south. This is my sincere attempt to break into both the markets. I want to stress on this fact that we have really made a bilingual.” The 38-year-old director said that he and his lead actor have tried something unique in the film and they hope audiences will appreciate their effort. Nambiar credited Ratnam for teaching him the nuances of filmmaking. “I’m here today because of Mani sir and I know he would hate me for saying this but I have learnt everything from him.

He was there whenever we needed him. I just think I ‘m fortunate to have that level of access and relationship with him.” Ratnam said he liked the first glimpse teaser and was looking forward to see the film. Produced by Refex Entertainment in collaboration with Get Away Films, “Solo” also features Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, Sai Dhansika as female leads.

