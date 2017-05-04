Do you know how many marriage proposals were rejected by Baahubali fame Prabhas?

Baahubali actor Prabhas rejected all the marriage proposal to stay focussed on his project. Baahubali actor Prabhas rejected all the marriage proposal to stay focussed on his project.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is ruling the box office like no other Indian film and trade analysts are also expecting it to be the first film to be a part of the Rs 1000 cr club. We all know that the credit goes to the entire team for having worked on the film for the last 5 years. Especially Prabhas, who did not sign any other film while working on Baahubali. He also earned a wax statue at prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in Malaysia. His dedication to the film knows no bounds especially since we now hear that the actor refused about 6,000 marriage proposals to stay focussed on the film.

From director SS Rajamouli to co-stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty — everyone applauded the actor’s dedication at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad. Karan Johar, who was also present had gone as far as to say that no one in Bollywood is as dedicated as Prabhas, and this is something that they had to learn from the Darling star.

However, it has been rumoured that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty could be getting married. Speculations were rife that the rumoured couple put off talks about marriage as both of them wanted to complete working on Baahubali. We wonder what direction this actor’s love life would take, especially because even Prabhas’s uncle – the veteran actor Krishnam Raju — had also hinted that the most eligible bachelor of Tollywood might tie the knot soon.

During the promotions for Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas however seemed unsure of this as he said he didn’t know when he would say yes to marriage.

