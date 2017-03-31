Director Surprised: Bengali Film Shunyota on noteban awaits Pahlaj Nihalani’s nod

A still from the film. A still from the film.

A Bengali film that captures the impact of demonetisation on the common man has been referred to the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani for certification. The film, titled Shunyota (Emptiness), was submitted to the CBFC regional office on March 19 and reviewed on March 27.

However, the Examining Committee (EC), told the filmmaker, Suvendu Ghosh, that they were indecisive about what category to certify it under and will have to refer it to the chairperson for the final decision on the certification. The next day, Ghosh received a letter from the CBFC stating, “Since there are differences of opinion among the members of the committee regarding certification, the case is being referred, as per Certification rules, to the Chairman, CBFC for his decision in this regard (sic).” Now the film, supposed to be released on March 31, awaits Nihalani’s decision.

Ghosh said that he was taken by surprise by the decision. “Shunyota is an ensemble of three short films of which two were made over the last five months and have already been certified independently under U and U/A categories. Only the third film is new and has been put together with the other two in order to have a commercial release as a feature film. If the first two, made on the same subject of demonitisation, were certified without any problem then why is the feature film being held up?” he quipped.

The director feels the cause could be the subject he addresses in the film, although he says that it neither speaks for or against demonitisation but only captures what the common man experienced in the days that followed November 8, when it was announced. “I think the subject of the movie was the reason why they could not take a decision… They probably did not view short films as a threat. But a feature film with a commercial release is a different scenario,” said Ghosh, who is hoping Nihalani will clear the film soon enough for a release.

