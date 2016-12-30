Digitally re-mastered version of Baasha impresses Rajinikanth

Makers of Rajinikanth’s 1995 cult film Baasha will re-release the film next month Makers of Rajinikanth’s 1995 cult film Baasha will re-release the film next month

Superstar Rajinikanth is mighty pleased with the digitally re-mastered version of his iconic 1995 Tamil film Baasha, which is gearing up for re-release next month. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film was produced by R.M. Veerappan, and his son Thangaraj is the visionary behind the idea to digitize and re-release Baasha.

In a statement, Thangaraj said: “Rajini sir had seen the trailer of the remastered version of the film and really liked it. He asked if it was my father’s idea to re-release ‘Baasha’, and I told him it was mine. I explained to him what we had achieved technically with the film and he was delighted to know composer Deva sir had rescored for the entire film.”

Baasha tells the story of an auto-rickshaw driver called Manikkam, who lives a quiet life with family and strives hard to fulfil the dreams of his siblings. But he has a bloody background. In the past, to avenge the murder of his best friend, Manikkam became ‘Manik Baasha,’ a dreaded gangster who took the Mumbai underworld by storm almost overnight. To fulfil the dying wish of his father, he gives up his gangster life and goes away with his family. However, he still has an unfinished business with the rival gang leader, Mark Anthony, played by Raghuvaran, who forces Manikkam to come out of hiding

Recalling his meeting with Rajinikanth, Thangaraj said: “He shared anecdotes about how my father modified ‘Baasha’, and how he was responsible in the success of the film.”

He also said special plans are being made for the film’s release. “We are planning to have a red carpet event, a charity show in London, and have fans from Japan over to watch the film,” he said.

