Did you know SS Rajamouli had acted in Baahubali The Beginning? Watch video

SS Rajamouli in a scene from Baahuballi 1. (Source: Youtube) SS Rajamouli in a scene from Baahuballi 1. (Source: Youtube)

SS Rajamouli has got many talents in spades. But is acting one of them? As Baahubali 2 craze is sweeping the planet, fans are drooling over every minute detail of this fantasy epic. In the wake of Baahubali: The Conclusion’s success, fans are also revisiting Baahubali: The Beginning to go on a throwback trip and also to ensure that they don’t miss out on any detail. Thanks to these small visitations by Baahubali 2 fans, one scene from Baahubali 1 is going viral yet again.

No, this particular scene in question doesn’t feature Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty or Tamannaah Bhatia. This scene from Baahiubali first part features SS Rajamouli. Interestingly, Rajamouli has acted so well in this scene that it takes a minute for the viewers to recognise him. If you are still having some trouble to recall this sequence, let’s help you in figuring it out. In this scene, Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati) visit a liquor store where Rajamouli is selling liquor. Rajamouli, dressed as a local man casts spell on the audience even without speaking much. Is he the latest version of Alfred Hitchcock in Indian cinema?

Also Read: Suchi leaks takes a new turn, Suchitra Karthik’s email account hacked, celebrities targeted again

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film has already collected Rs 1,250 crore. The film’s Hindi version earned Rs 10 crore on Friday and a total of Rs 400.25 crore. Trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 Hindi All-India BO: 2 weeks Nett: 390.25 Day 15 – Friday, May 12th: 10 Cr Total: 400.25 Crs.” Baahubali 2’s Hindi version’s Friday collection was more than the combined collection of new released Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote, “#Baahubali2 *400 NOT OUT*… Continues to shatter MYTHS + RECORDS… 3rd Fri HIGHER than *combined* Fri biz of #Sarkar3 + #MeriPyaariBindu.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd