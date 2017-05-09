Did you know Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas worked with Kangana Ranaut and they hated each other?

Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas from Ek Niranjan. Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas from Ek Niranjan.

Before Kangana Ranaut became the Queen and Prabhas became Baahubali, the two shared screen space and romanced like any other co-stars. Kangana co-starred woth Prabhas in Puri Jagganadh’s film Ek Niranjan, which revolved around Prabhas’ character who would catch criminals and hand them to the police in exchange for money.

Kangana, who had just started to enjoy the taste of success, played the character of Sameera in the film. This was right after her second commercially hit film Fashion, which released in 2008. What many do not know is the fact that not only Telugu but Kangana has worked in other languages such as Tamil too.

Speaking about Prabhas, Kangana recently said, “I feel so happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started that time, we used to fight a lot and I remember we had this massive fight when we stopped talking to each other. Then I saw Baahubali and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement and I am sure he feels the same.”

Ek Niranjan did not do well at the box office despite Prabhas having a good fan following even back then. But looking at them now, it seems both of them have just learned to turn back time. Once considered limited actors, Prabhas and Kangana, both are at the peak of their careers after giving back-to-back incredible performances. While Kangana is yet to become an international phenomenon unlike her contemporaries Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Prabhas has become a known name around the world with his Baahubali character from SS Rajamouli directorial.

The Queen actor does not consider Hollywood an option as she thinks it would be stupid to shift your career base from India to LA. “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to,” the actor had said at a recent event.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has not mentioned anything about his next move beyond his upcoming film, Saaho whose teaser was released along with Baahubali: The Conclusion’s theatrical presentation.

It would be interesting to see if Kangana and Prabhas would yet again share the screen space and create yet another history.

