Dhanush moves Madurai HC against his ‘false parents’, says it’s blackmail

Actor Dhanush has filed a petition in the Madurai High Court against the paternity claim by an elderly couple who has alleged that he is their son. The actor has termed their claim as a clear “case of blackmail.”

In his petition, Dhanush has said he is a well-known actor, who was born to Krishnamoorthy, now Kasthuri Raja, and Vijayalakshmi as Venkatesh Prabhu. He changed his name to Dhanush K Raja after joining the film industry in 2003. He also clarified that he was born on July 28, 1983, at the Government Children’s Hospital in Chennai’s Egmore.

The actor also pointed out that petitioners, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, have not provided any material evidence to support their claim that he was born to them at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on November 7, 1985. While seeking him to exempt from personal appearance, he has urged the high court to dismiss all the proceedings in the case in the trial court.

Dhanush argued that magistrate court should not have summoned the actor by taking the complaint on the file by the old couple without any prima facie evidence. On this ground, the court was requested to dispense with his personal appearance before the magistrate court and also quash the case there.

The couple in question moved a Judicial Magistrate Court in Melur in Madurai on November 25 last year, claiming they are the real parents of the actor and hence they were entitled to a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 65,000 from him. In turn, the bench summoned Dhanush to appear before it for a hearing on January 12.

After hearing the argument, Justice G Chockalingam of Madurai High Court ordered notice to Kathiresan and Meenakshi to appear before the bench and adjourned the next hearing till February 8.