Dhanush avoids commenting on Rajinikanth joining politics: ‘Do you have an opinion on why he shouldn’t?’

Even as Tamil megastar Rajinikanth continues to drop hints about joining politics in near future, actor and son-in-law Dhanush prefer to keep his opinion about the development to himself. There has been a speculation from quite sometime that Rajinikanth might join active politics and the Thalaivar only lent fire to the rumours by recently saying, “I haven’t denied it (the possibility) and we (political leaders and him) have been discussing but I am yet to take a decision.”

Today at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, Dhanush was asked about his opinion on whether Rajinikanth should indeed join active politics. The actor-producer quipped, “You have seen the invite and it said no questions about politics.”

When the scribe persisted and asked if he believed that actors should join politics, Dhanush, without relenting, said, “Do you have an opinion on why he shouldn’t? So I have my opinion too and I’ll keep mine to myself.” There have been reports that Rajinikanth has decided to float his own political party.

Previously, in May, Rajinikanth urged his fans to “prepare for war”, which was seen as an inference to the fact that he may join politics. He had also said that even though he had no particular intention of getting into politics, he would consider taking the path if that was “God’s will”. As for Dhanush, the actor looked quite excited about VIP 2, which has been directed by his sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth.

The sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) also stars Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani returning from the first film. The new addition to the cast is Bollywood actor Kajol. Dhanush, besides acting, is also co-producing the film and has written the story and dialogues too. The Tamil action-comedy has also been dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. It will hit theatres on July 28.

