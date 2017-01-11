Decade later, Boss is back: Andhra prepares for Chiranjeevi’s 150th, police for trouble

Khaidi No. 150: his first release in nearly a decade. Khaidi No. 150: his first release in nearly a decade.

SHOWS are sold out across theatres, officials are bracing for an unofficial holiday by staff, while in Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where an estimated four lakh Telugus live, companies have declared a holiday on January 11. The occasion is a Chiranjeevi release, the first in nearly a decade.

On Wednesday morning, Telugu actor K Ram Charan’s movie Dhruva running in theatres here and in other parts of the country will be taken off, just a day after release, and replaced with his dad’s film, Khaidi No. 150. It will be the 61-year-old actor-turned politician’s 150th film and is expected to see the biggest opening ever in the Telugu film industry, with its producers talking of a global first day collection of over Rs 30 crore.

Khaidi No. 150 is being released on Wednesday to avoid a clash with the other big Telugu film of this week, Gautamiputra Satakarni, which will hit the screens the day after. A period film based on a ruler of the Satavahana dynasty of the Deccan region, Gautamiputra Satakarni stars 56-year-old N Balakrishna, son of the late NTR, brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and a TDP MLA from Hindupur.

Police fear the next two days may see clashes between fans of the two actors. Warning that those indulging in “hooliganism”, “hate-mongering” and “trolling on social media” would be dealt with severely, Andhra DGP N Sambasiva Rao said, “Fans should keep away from controversies and violence, just watch the films and your favourite heroes. No need to talk ill or bad of the other actors or their fans or to discuss their castes. Anyone found fighting on the streets or insitigating violence will not be spared. It is also Sankaranti festival time.”

For two days now, fans of Chiranjeevi, who last acted in 2008 before launching own Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), have been queuing up outside cinema theatres in lakhs for the first-day, first-show tickets. The star’s last film, Shankar Dada Zindabad, in 2007 was also a huge hit. At Prasad’s Imax in Hyderabad, all 30 shows on six screens were sold out within an hour of the bookings opening on Tuesday morning.

A remake of A R Murugadoss’s Kaththi in Tamil, Khaidi No. 150 will see Chiranjeevi take on corporates snatching land illegally from poor farmers, and trailers suggest an action-packed movie and punchy dialogues.

Chiranjeevi’s son K Ram Charan, whose film had to make way for his father’s, is the producer of Khaidi No. 150 and it is directed by V V Vinayak. Ram Charan’s co-star in many films, Kajal Agarwal, is paired with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi Fan Clubs claim they have booked entire theatres across 13 districts. “I am eagerly waiting to see the Boss back on screen. There is nobody like Chiranjeevi — his dialogue delivery, his style, dance and his action scenes… Telugu viewers know what they have missed in the last 10 years. So everyone is eagerly waiting,” says Vijay Bonpalli of the Chiranjeevi Fans Club, Hyderabad.

In Omaha in the US, a fan club took out a “pre-150th release” car rally on Tuesday.

While Chiranjeevi’s party had won 18 seats in the 2009 Andhra Assembly elections, in February 2011, he merged the PRP with the Congress. He was nominated and elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2012 and subsequently made Union minister of state (Independent Charge), Ministry of Tourism, under the UPA.

Since the UPA lost the 2014 elections, Chiranjeevi had been trying to return to films and was looking for a good script. While the film is being projected as his 150th, it is technically his 145th, with guest appearences in five others.